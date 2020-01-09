Green Door Baldwin to host grand opening Newest medical marijuana dispensary to open soon

BALDWIN -- Green Door Baldwin will host a grand opening of their medical marijuana dispensary at 9116 S. M-37, Baldwin, on Jan. 13.

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, or later if necessary, to accommodate those already in line to make a purchase, owner Audrey Dominque said.

"This is the launch of our medical marijuana sales," Dominique said. "The community really wants this. Many people here know the struggles we have faced to get here, so we are very excited that we get to do this."

The first 200 customers will receive a free t-shirt, and other goodies will be given out to those who come by, she said.

Audrey and Steve Dominique, owners of Pure Michigan Solutions, recently added on to their business to include medical marijuana sales.

They partnered with Green Door Bangor to establish their marijuana businesses, with plans to add recreational adult-use retail sales as soon as the proper licenses are received.

"The owners of Green Door Bangor, Mark Smith and Rick Taylor, worked with the Dominiques for many months to make this store a reality," Green Door Bangor Public Relations director Samantha Smith said.

According to Smith, Baldwin was chosen as the Green Door's second location because he felt that the Dominiques had a good relationship with the city as well as the experience and the drive to run the new facility.

A second facility, Green Door Pleasant Plains, at U.S. 10 and Forman Road, will be opened later this year and will eventually include both medical and recreational marijuana sales.

"The building is built and we are working on the inside,' Dominique said. "We hope to be ready for opening soon."