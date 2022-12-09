Greek police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek police officer appeared in court in northern Greece Friday over the shooting and serious injury of a Roma teenager during a police chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill, with protesters gathering outside the courthouse.
About 200 friends, relatives and other protesters from the Roma community gathered outside the courthouse in Thessaloniki, holding up photos of the wounded 16-year-old and calling for justice. Monday’s shooting already days of violent protests by members of the Roma community in Greece’s second-largest city, as well as Athens and other areas.