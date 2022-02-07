Greek minister sacked for laughing about natural disasters

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's prime minister sacked the country's agriculture minister Monday after video surfaced of him laughing approvingly as a local party official expounded on how compensation payments for natural disasters can help win elections.

A government statement said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke to the minister, Spilios Livanos, to demand an explanation over his reaction to the “unacceptable reference.” The statement said Livanos “admitted that he should have reacted differently" and offered his resignation, which was accepted.