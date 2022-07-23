Greece battles 4 major wildfires; hotels, homes evacuated DEMETRIS NELLAS, Associated Press July 23, 2022 Updated: July 23, 2022 1:14 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 A firefighter tries to extinguishes a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greece, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Firefighting aircrafts load water from the sea during a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Locals were evacuated on Saturday as a wildfire threatened properties near a beach in the southern part of the island, which is also a popular tourist attraction. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A firefighter sprays water on a damaged house during a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Locals were evacuated on Saturday as a wildfire threatened properties near a beach in the southern part of the island, which is also a popular tourist attraction. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A man takes a shower at a beach of Glyfada suburb, near Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Many parts of the country are already reaching temperatures as high as 39 to 40 degrees Celsius (102.2 to 104 Fahrenheit) and expected to persist at least until the end of the month. Yorgos Karahalis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 People gather at a beach of Kavouri suburb, near Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Many parts of the country are already reaching temperatures as high as 39 to 40 degrees Celsius (102.2 to 104 Fahrenheit) and expected to persist at least until the end of the month. Yorgos Karahalis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 A woman sits under a tree at a beach of Kavouri suburb, near Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Many parts of the country are already reaching temperatures as high as 39 to 40 degrees Celsius (102.2 to 104 Fahrenheit) and expected to persist at least until the end of the month. Yorgos Karahalis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Donkeys have been moved to a safe place during a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greece, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Locals were evacuated on Saturday as a wildfire threatened properties near a beach in the southern part of the island, which is also a popular tourist attraction. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 People fill buckets with water during a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greece, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Locals were evacuated on Saturday as a wildfire threatened properties near a beach in the southern part of the island, which is also a popular tourist attraction. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 A woman fills buckets with water as a forest fire broke out near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greece, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Locals were evacuated on Saturday as a wildfire threatened properties near a beach in the southern part of the island, which is also a popular tourist attraction. Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire service was fighting four major fires across the country Saturday, including one where they had to evacuate over 450 people at an island holiday resort.
A fire that broke at Saturday morning on the island of Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the island's southern side. The fire came very close to the resort and at least one house was engulfed by the flames.
Written By
DEMETRIS NELLAS