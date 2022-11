ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities have ordered school closures following a magnitude 4.8 earthquake that struck an area in southern Greece where seismic activity is rare.

The quake, east of the island of Evia, occurred at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday, 58 kilometers (36 miles) northeast of Athens and was felt in the Greek capital, but caused no injuries and only minor damage to homes near the offshore epicenter, civil protection authorities said.