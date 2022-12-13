Greece: Roma teenager shot during police chase dies

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A teenager from Greece's Roma community who was shot in the head during a police chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill has died, the hospital that was treating him and members of the Roma community said Tuesday.

The 16-year-old had been hospitalized for more than a week in the northern city of Thessaloniki after he was shot in the early hours of Dec. 5 by a police officer on a motorbike involved in a chase after the teenager allegedly filled up his pickup truck at a gas station and left without paying the 20 euro ($21) bill.