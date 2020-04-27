Grant to cover mental health aid for Nashville storm victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Survivors of a deadly tornado that damaged Nashville neighborhoods last month will be able to receive mental health services covered by a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant.

The behavioral healthcare agency Centerstone announced it was partnering with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to provide the aid to survivors in two Nashville neighborhoods affected by the March 3 storm, the Tennessean reported Monday.

At least twenty-five people died and hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed when the storm carrying tornadoes swept through the capital city and other parts of Middle Tennessee.

Centerstone was working to build a team of crisis counselors that would provide resource connections, counseling and referrals for long-term services to the survivors using the FEMA funds, according to Crisis Care Services director Lacy Monday.

“A devastating weather event like this takes such an emotional toll on those who survived it,” Monday said.