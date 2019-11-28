Grant helps Flint hospital continue child development effort

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Flint hospital is expanding a program aimed at improving brain development and reducing behavior problems among children.

Hurley Medical Center says a $244,500 grant from the Flint Kids Fund of the Foundation for Flint supports the ongoing Video Interaction Project. Organizers say the effort promotes reading aloud and play, which aid early child development and enhance the relationship with parents.

The program, in its third year, stems from the joint Pediatric Public Health Initiative between Hurley Children’s Hospital and Michigan State University. It seeks to lessen the impact of Flint’s lead-contaminated water crisis on children.

The grant is expected to allow 250 new children to enroll in the program while current enrollees can continue with it.