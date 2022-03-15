Grant aimed at reducing racial disparity in lung cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A $1 million grant has been awarded to Virginia Commonwealth University's Massey Cancer Center to study ways to reduce the disparity in lung cancer that affects Black residents.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the grant is part of a total $3 million donation to establish the Southeastern Consortium for Lung Cancer Health Equity. Investigators at Massey will collaborate with the cancer centers at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the University of South Carolina. Dr. Robert Winn, head of Massey, will lead the initiative.