Grandparents of dead Kansas girl raised concerns to agency

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The grandparents of a 3-year-old Kansas girl who was killed said they raised concerns about her safety with child protective services before her death.

Elisabeth and Howard Jansen II spoke out Sunday after their 29-year-old son Howard Jansen III and his 33-year-old girlfriend Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick were charged in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen, The Kansas City Star reported.

“She’s gone because of him, and her, and the system that wouldn’t help us," the girl's grandfather said.

It is the latest such case in Kansas of a child dying after family members called state welfare officials.

Olivia’s body was found Friday nearly nine blocks from her Kansas City home, from which her father had reported her missing. Authorities haven’t released how she died.

Elisabeth Jansen said she talked to the Kansas Department for Children and Families on June 21, expressing fears that drugs were in the home Olivia lived in.

“We knew it was bad, but we had no idea what we’re finding out now,” her grandfather said.

Their son and Kirkpatrick kept Olivia from them, and they hadn’t seen the girl since March, the grandparents said, adding that Olivia’s biological mother was going to let them take care of the girl once she got out of prison.

Laura Howard, secretary of the Department for Children and Families, said her agency reviews critical incidents to determine if there are any policies or procedures that need to be addressed.

The grandparents were among the dozens if people gathered outside the Wyandotte County courthouse when District Attorney Mark Dupree announced that their son and his girlfriend had been charged with felony murder, aggravated endangering a child and criminal desecration in Olivia’s death.

Dupree said there was nothing he could say to ease their pain, but vowed to seek justice for “baby Olivia.”

Olivia's grandparents said the little girl was once sassy but, at some point, she lost her spark.

“She knew she was going to die,” Elisabeth Jansen said.