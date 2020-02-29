Grain in Maine headed for the stein, not down the drain

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Maine's annual conference about grain production will put a focus on growing malt barley varieties for local brewers.

The Maine Grain Conference is scheduled to take place on March 13 at the Black Bear Inn and Conference Center in Orono. The state is home to a large craft beer industry that has grown exponentially over the past decade.

Other topics included in this year's conference will include farming grain organically on Prince Edward Island, new marketing strategies, and the role of the University of Maine in growing the state's grain business, organizers said.

Presenters at the event are scheduled to include UMaine, UMaine Cooperative Extension, Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Maine Grain Alliance, malt house owners, brewers and others.