Grace period extended for Michigan license, plate renewals

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan drivers whose license or registration expires between April and week's end will have 120 additional days to renew it without being assessed late fees under new laws that also prohibit such fees broadly unless the secretary of state resumes letting people conduct same-day service at a branch without an appointment.

The bills were signed Thursday by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who said they give motorists needed flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic. A 13-month grace period ended March 31, leading to a transactions backlog. The new leeway helps residents whose driver's license, vehicle registration or state ID card lapsed from April 1 through this Saturday.