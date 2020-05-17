Governors State names new president after payroll scandal

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Governors State University has named a new president with more than two decades of experience at Chicago State University.

GSU's board of trustees voted Friday to name Cheryl Green as the suburban Chicago school's sixth president. She’ll start July 1, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Green replaces President Elaine Maimon, who is retiring amid a $1.5 million payroll scandal that took place during her tenure.

Green worked for more than two decades at CSU and led a union representing faculty there and several other schools including GSU.

University officials praised Green's “superior academic record, impressive fiscal leadership, and community building skills,” in a statement.

Her selection to lead the University Park school, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, came after a nationwide search

Students and faculty at GSU wanted to oust Maimon earlier this year after a state investigator’s report in December showed that 33 people had been fired from the university but kept on collecting their full salaries and benefits. The report blamed Maimon, who was GSU's president for 13 years, according to the newspaper.

Maimon accepted responsibility at a February board meeting, but said she never personally benefited.