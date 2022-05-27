Governor saw deadly arrest video months before prosecutors JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG, Associated Press May 27, 2022 Updated: May 27, 2022 10:41 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With racial tensions still simmering over the killing of George Floyd, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his top lawyers gathered in a state police conference room in October 2020 to prepare for the fallout from a troubling case closer to home: troopers’ deadly arrest of Ronald Greene.
There, they privately watched a crucial body-camera video of the Black motorist’s violent arrest that showed a bruised and bloody Greene going limp and drawing his final breaths — footage that prosecutors, detectives and medical examiners wouldn’t even know existed for another six months.
JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG