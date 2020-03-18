Government sued over groundwater use near San Pedro River

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Environmental groups have sued the federal government, saying unchecked groundwater pumping near a southeastern Arizona Army base threatens the San Pedro River and endangered species that live off of it.

The Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity and two other groups filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court in Tucson in an effort to force cutbacks in staffing at Fort Huachuca and reduce water use in the region, the Daily Star reported.

“We’re trying to save the San Pedro River, and the biggest threat to the San Pedro River is the groundwater pumping supported by the Department of Defense’s cash at Fort Huachuca,” said Robin Silver, a center board member.

The environmental groups had notified the government in December of their intent to sue the Army and the Fish and Wildlife Service if the agencies don’t address alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act and carry out a new environmental review, the Arizona Republic reported.

The lawsuit challenges a 2014 federal decision that authorizes water use tied to the Army base after federal officials had pledged measures aimed at maintaining or increasing flow in the river, including artificially recharging water and reducing water use at the fort.

The lawsuit says the ruling failed to accurately predict how groundwater pumping would affect the endangered southwestern willow flycatcher and Huachuca water umbel, and the threatened western yellow-billed cuckoo and northern Mexican gartersnake.

The San Pedro River is the last remaining free-flowing desert river in the U.S. Southwest. It is a haven for birds and other wildlife.

Fort Huachaca spokeswoman Angela Camara said the base is reviewing the lawsuit, but she said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Jeff Humphrey, field supervisor for the wildlife service’s Arizona Ecological Services Office in Phoenix, also would not comment on the lawsuit.