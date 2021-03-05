Brown pauses rollbacks to COVID-19 extreme risk level

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday that starting next week counties that have moved out of the COVID-19 extreme risk level will not be moved back into it without giving them two weeks to improve their case numbers.

The temporary freeze also will allow businesses to avoid abrupt closures and major changes in how they do business. If case numbers don’t improve in those two weeks, however, the county will move backward.

“Recognizing the challenges businesses encounter when facing a switch back and forth between Extreme Risk and other risk levels, this two-week extension will alleviate some of these challenges and give counties a bit more time to bring case rates down," she said in an emailed statement. "As always, businesses and community members should continue to make smart choices and follow statewide and county-specific health and safety guidance.”

The change will continue until further notice.