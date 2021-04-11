Gov calls for probe into traffic stop of Black Army officer April 11, 2021 Updated: April 11, 2021 8:14 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's governor is calling for an independent investigation into a traffic stop in which two police officers were captured on video pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army officer before striking his knees.
Gov. Ralph Northam called the December 2020 encounter “disturbing” in a tweet on Sunday, adding that he directed Virginia State Police to review what happened during the stop in the town of Windsor.