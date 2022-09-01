Gorbachev remembered fondly in Germany for enabling unity GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press Sep. 1, 2022 Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 7:53 a.m.
1 of9 Flowers and a candle are placed at a bust of the former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Axel Springer Publisher House in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Tourists walk in front of a mural of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the East Side Gallery, a part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE -- Then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, center, sits with then West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, right, and then Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher at a table in the garden of the guest house in Archiz, Russia, July 17, 1990 during a break in their talks on the discussion of NATO-membership of United Germany. Mikhail Gorbachev was enduringly popular in Germany for enabling the country’s reunification after four decades of post-World War II division — and setting the scene for the peaceful collapse of communism that made it possible. Roberto Pfeil/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE -- Wellwishers hold photographs of then Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev when shouting and waving to the then Soviet leader who left the 'New Castle' in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 14, 1989 after talks with representatives of the city. Slogan reads 'Stuttgart Live Greets Gorbi'. Mikhail Gorbachev was enduringly popular in Germany for enabling the country’s reunification after four decades of post-World War II division — and setting the scene for the peaceful collapse of communism that made it possible. Arne Dedert/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE -- Bonn citizens reach out their hands to welcome then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 1989 where about 5,000 people gave a warmly welcome to the Soviet couple. Mikhail Gorbachev was enduringly popular in Germany for enabling the country’s reunification after four decades of post-World War II division — and setting the scene for the peaceful collapse of communism that made it possible. Fritz Reiss/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE -- Former Soviet Leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, presses his hands in concrete attached to a piece of the Berlin wall during a reception at the Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 7, 2014. Mikhail Gorbachev was enduringly popular in Germany for enabling the country’s reunification after four decades of post-World War II division — and setting the scene for the peaceful collapse of communism that made it possible. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — Mikhail Gorbachev was enduringly popular in Germany for enabling the country's reunification after four decades of post-World War II division — and setting the scene for the peaceful collapse of communism that made it possible.
Even 25 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Gorbachev was hailed with chants of “Gorby! Gorby!” as he attended a ceremony in 2014 marking the anniversary in the reunited capital.