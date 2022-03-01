Goldman banker's messy love life scrutinized in 1MDB trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. trial stemming from an audacious scheme to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MBD resumed Tuesday with a defense lawyer attacking the credibility of the government’s star witness, focusing on his history of lying about his marital status.
In his first day on cross-examination at the trial in federal court in Brooklyn, former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner admitted he forged documents in 2014 to dupe his now-estranged wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, into believing he was divorced so she would agree to marry him. Simmons is a model, reality TV personality and ex-wife of rap mogul Russell Simmons.