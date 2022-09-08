Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on 'MAGA Republicans' SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated Press Sep. 8, 2022 Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 12:07 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. He’s likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.”
And Democrats are taking notice.