Global vets in Pakistan for surgery on Karachi zoo elephants Aug. 17, 2022 Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 10:11 a.m.
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Veterinarians from a global animal welfare organization are in Pakistan and on Wednesday began a series of surgeries on a pair of elephants at a zoo in the port city of Karachi.
During a previous visit last year, vets from Four Paws examined four elephants in Karachi and determined that one of the animals needs a “complicated” surgery to remove a damaged and infected tusk. A second elephant has dental problems and a medical issue with a foot, the vets said at the time.