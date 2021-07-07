Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 10:02 p.m.
The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.
The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.