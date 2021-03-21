Glacier Park adopts Going-to-the-Sun Road management plan

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park officials have finalized the long-awaited Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor management plan to help improve the visitor experience and protect natural resources along the iconic alpine byway.
The comprehensive plan has been in the works since 2013 following unprecedented visitor use along the scenic corridor, and was crafted with broad input from the public. In 2019, park officials solicited formal public comments on the draft plan and its associated environmental assessment, releasing a “finding of no significant impact.”