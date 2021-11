SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old outside a Springfield high school, a prosecutor said Friday.

The charges were filed in juvenile court, and Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said his office would file a petition to transfer the charges to adult court. If convicted as an adult, the suspect could face between 22 to 65 years in prison, Wright said.