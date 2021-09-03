Gift for El Salvador mudslide victims comes at steep price ALBERTO ARCE, Associated Press Sep. 3, 2021
1 of11 Ramon Sanchez and his wife Eulalia Garcia, pose for a photo in their new home donated by the government, in the private residential development Ciudad Marsella, El Salvador, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Garcia, a survivor of a landslide that destroyed her home in Los Angelitos, said she was stunned when she opened an envelope in December 2020 to find an invitation from the president of El Salvador, to receive a surprise Christmas gift, which turned out to be the new home. Salvador Melendez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Rows of new homes, donated by the government to survivors of the landslide in Los Angelitos in October 2020, and Nueva Israel, another neighborhood flooded in the capital in June 2020, line a street in the private residential development of Ciudad Marsella, El Salvador, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Survivors received furnished houses with access to play spaces for children, a swimming pool, outdoor cinema, medical visits, psychological support, food bags and $250 a-month checks until August. Salvador Melendez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Residents swim in the pool at the private residential development Ciudad Marsella, El Salvador, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Landslide survivors from Los Angelitos and Nueva Israel, another neighborhood flooded in the capital in June 2020, received furnished houses in the private development, 50 days after an October 2020 tropical storm wiped out homes and crops in Los Angelitos. Salvador Melendez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Ines Flamenco holds up her smartphone showing a December 2020 photo of her presenting President Nayib Bukele with a bouquet of flowers, during an interview on her farm in Los Angelitos, El Salvador, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Flamenco is one of a group of landslide survivors who have returned the homes given to them by the government. She said that if she had accepted she would been forced to abandon her farm animals. "They took me to a place without asking and then accused me of being ungrateful for a gift that I didn't ask for." Salvador Melendez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Children play on a jungle gym in the private residential development Ciudad Marsella, El Salvador, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Landslide survivors from Los Angelitos and Nueva Israel, another neighborhood flooded in the capital in June 2020, received furnished houses in the private development, 50 days after an October 2020 tropical storm wiped out homes and crops in Los Angelitos. Salvador Melendez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Elmer Erroa holds his daughter Ruth as his wife Lorena combs her hair, on the doorstep of their new government donated home, in the private development Ciudad Marsella, El Salvador, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The Erroas, who were displaced by the October 2020 landslide triggered by a tropical storm, are among the families who were given a government-issued check in December for $25,300 to purchase the home in the middle-class community. Salvador Melendez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A family works on their farm littered with trunks of trees that were felled by last year's October landslide, backdropped by the San Salvador volcano in Los Angelitos, El Salvador, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, one of the worst ever for Central America, wiped out homes and crops and displaced more than half a million people. Salvador Melendez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Eulalia García was stunned when she opened an invitation from the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. A bus would take her family the following day to receive a surprise Christmas gift, it said.
Garcia had survived a mudslide that killed four in her family and destroyed their humble homes on the slopes of the San Salvador volcano.