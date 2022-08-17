Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals MADDIE BURAKOFF, AP Science Writer Aug. 17, 2022 Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 4:45 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 This illustration provided by J. J. Giraldo depicts a 16-meter (52-foot) Otodus megalodon shark predating on an 8-meter (26-foot) Balaenoptera whale in the Pliocene epoch, between 5.4 to 2.4 million years ago. At background right, a 4-meter (13-foot) Carcharodon shark seizes a 2.5-meter (8-foot) juvenile of the whale pod. The giant megalodon shark that roamed the oceans millions of years ago could have devoured a creature the size of a killer whale in just five bites, according to a study published Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the journal Science Advances. (J. J. Giraldo via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of5 This photo provided by the Florida Museum of Natural History in August 2022, shows a reconstructed jaw of Carcharocles megalodon, an extinct species of shark that lived about 23 to 3.6 million years ago. At around 50 feet (16 meters) from nose to tail, the megalodon was bigger than a school bus, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. That's about two to three times the size of today's great white shark. (Eric Zamora/Florida Museum of Natural History via AP) Eric Zamora/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 This photo provided by the Florida Museum of Natural History in August 2022, shows a Megalodon shark tooth, whose blade-like shape is ideal for preying on fleshy marine mammals, such as whales and dolphins. At around 50 feet (16 meters) from nose to tail, the megalodon was bigger than a school bus, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. That's about two to three times the size of today's great white shark. (Kristen Grace/Florida Museum of Natural History via AP) Kristen Grace/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
NEW YORK (AP) — Today's sharks have nothing on their ancient cousins. A giant shark that roamed the oceans millions of years ago could have devoured a creature the size of a killer whale in just five bites, new research suggests.
For their study published Wednesday, researchers used fossil evidence to create a 3D model of the megalodon — one of the biggest predatory fish of all time — and find clues about its life.
Written By
MADDIE BURAKOFF