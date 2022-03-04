Gianforte foundation gifting $50M to Montana State U

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The Gianforte Family Foundation is donating $50 million to Montana State University for a building to house the Gianforte School of Computing, the university announced.

Over the years, the foundation created by now-Gov. Greg Gianforte and his family has provided significant support to the computer science program at MSU, allowing it to increase its enrollment and hire new faculty members, officials said. In 2016, the foundation donated $8 million to establish the Gianforte School of Computing.