Getting to know the community: Meet Laura and Harry Johnson, avid Lions Club members

BITELY — Seen around the Baldwin and Bitely area, many times in their purple Baldwin Lions Club shirts, other times just helping out at functions where needed, husband and wife Harry and Laura Johnson, of Bitely, have dedicated their lives to helping others.

Having been married for 53 years, the couple moved from Detroit to the Bitely area in 1973.

"We moved up here to put our oldest boy in kindergarten," Laura said.

Back in Detroit, Harry was a Shriner. When he became part of the Bitely community, he was invited to join the Lions Club, and Laura became a Lioness. He transferred his Shriner work up here and joined the Lions.

At this time, he worked in Grand Rapids with the railroad, working five years to build the family house, living without electricity during that time.

"In the summer our sons would go down to the river to bathe, and leave with suckers on them," Laura recalled.

Laura worked with the senior's meal program in Bitely and then volunteered with the food program at FiveCAP, then gained employment starting out as a bus driver/transfer aid at the Head Start Center. She worked there eight years, having a Child Development Association Degree from West Shore Community College.

Harry stayed with the railroad for 18 1/2 years until about 1983 or 1984. The railroad moved operations to Florida and he didn't want to move with it. Instead, he attended Ferris State University to get a degree to be a graphic arts teacher, but before he graduated, he accepted a job at the White Cloud Post Office. A professor at that time encouraged him to stay with the Post Office.

Laura also ended up working with the post office as a carrier, while Harry was clerk. Laura worked there for 19 1/2 years after FiveCAP.

'THAT'S WHAT YOU DO'

Also around 1983, Harry, being at the district level with the Lions Club, chartered the Baldwin Lions Club — still going strong today with himself and Laura as some of the leading members.

Harry coached T-Ball through the 4-H program when their youngest boy, now 39, was learning to play.

Laura got involved in Cub Scouts in Bitely until her two older boys outgrew it. When her third child was old enough, she and Debbie Wilkinson started it up again and restored the Bitely Library with money from the community foundation to house it.

Harry began running kids games for the Baldwin Lions Club about 1985, and this led to him chairing the Bitely Homecoming when he was asked to take over after the previous chair resigned. He is still chairing the beloved festival nearly four decades later.

Laura was elected to the Big Jackson School Board and has served as secretary for more than 30 years. She also has been with the Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency about six to seven years as secretary.

The couple remain very active with the Lions — working with mission trips for eyeglasses, checking prescriptions at places like the bank. The glasses are donated to countries in Central America and Mexico. Harry has participated in 14 mission trips and Laura 12 trips. They also volunteer with the Special Olympics in Mt. Pleasant with (Opening Eyes) which is funded through the Lions International Foundation.

Harry has been involved with the Home Township zoning board since 1974, and has served in other capacities as zoning officer.

Laura is active at the Big Jackson Church of God and uses her love of instructing kids to teach children's church two Sunday's a month. She also is involved in an angel tree program and other Christmas-based programs.

With reaching out to others in the community, the busy couple do have some hobbies they enjoy in what free time they have.

"Harry likes to garden. I like to flower garden and love feeding birds. I have about 15 feeders in the yard with different foods," Laura said, sometimes attracting some bigger visitors.

She has used her creativity with creating stained glass, and these days, since shoulder surgery, making garden ornaments and art, such as solar lights and bird feeders through recycled glass. Laura also loves cookie jars and boasts a collection of more than 350.

The couple also loves to travel, and have been through Europe, Central America, Haiti, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama and other places.

Laura offers these words of wisdom for readers:

"I just believe you have to pass blessings. We're not rich, but we get the bills paid, and if you have the ability to help people, you can give your time, talents and gifts — you need to do that. I was raised that way. Harry lives for volunteer work. If you can help someone else, that's what you do."