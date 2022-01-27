Getting to know the community

Editor's note: "Getting to know our community" is a new regular feature in the Star. Each person has a story to share, hobbies, experiences and wisdom learned from life. The Star is reaching out to people in the Lake County area of all ages and walks of life to interview. If readers would like to suggest a local area resident, or someone who works in the county to share their story, email Shanna Avrey at shanna153@gmail.com.
BRANCH — Each day is an opportunity to make memories, and experience life at the fullest. For as much as Bruce Micinski — president of the Lake County Historical Society — loves diving into history, he makes it into something new and adventurous.