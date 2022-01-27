Getting to know the community

Editor's note: "Getting to know our community" is a new regular feature in the Star. Each person has a story to share, hobbies, experiences and wisdom learned from life. The Star is reaching out to people in the Lake County area of all ages and walks of life to interview. If readers would like to suggest a local area resident, or someone who works in the county to share their story, email Shanna Avrey at shanna153@gmail.com.

BRANCH — Each day is an opportunity to make memories, and experience life at the fullest. For as much as Bruce Micinski — president of the Lake County Historical Society — loves diving into history, he makes it into something new and adventurous.

Micinski, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, was born and raised in South Bend, Indiana.

He and his wife Jenny became acquainted with the area through Jenny's uncle, Leon Kowalski, also from South Bend, who became a probate judge in Lake County.

Micinski and his wife Jenny came to live in Lake County in 1981, where they rented a house near Ward Lake on Shepperd Road.

"Jenny's uncle was looking for a probation officer, and I decided to give it a chance. I stayed 25 years and retired from there," Micinski said.

"In 1982, we bought an old farm house in Branch. We didn't know at the time, but this is where W.H. Biggs, who was a blacksmith in Branch, lived," Micinski said, explaining Biggs was a Civil War veteran, one of many who settled in the Branch area. Back then, a lot of people settled in an area based on 'word of mouth.'"

"The house was built about 1908 — it was a fixer-upper — it doesn't end," Micinski said.

It was in 1983, another chapter began in Micinski's life, one which he is still adding to.

"In 1983, Jeff Niese, Cooperative Extension Director for Lake County, loved history and tried to get a historical society together. At the time, the county was involved in saving the Shrine of the Pines," Micinski said. "The historical society started, but then folded. George Decou, editor of the Star for a while, ran it for a bit."

"In July of 1983, a bunch of people who loved history met at the courthouse in the commissioner's room. They voted me in as 'temporary' president of the Lake County Historical Society," he added. "Thirty-eight years later, I am still president. When you're new in town, don't raise your hand, because you'll probably be volunteered for something."

With his involvement in the county history, and his job with the court system, Micinski accomplished some feats to preserve and save much of the rich history the Lake County Historical Museum has well-documented today.

"Old county records were being pitched and I was able to save them. The juvenile court used to be across the street from the courthouse, where Community Mental Health is. There were old one-room school records from the area being stored in that attic. There were smoke stains on them from a fire, but they were not destroyed. When the county was going to remodel, I saw these old records being thrown out. I saved them. Some still had charred-smoke on them," Micinski shared of one instance.

With a beautiful museum now to the historical society's name, it took years of dedication and vision to get there, as the society had no office of its own to start. They met in the commissioner's room for a while, and then a back room at Pathfinder Community Library. Then when a room became available at the back of the Chamber of Commerce, the historical society asked the commissioners if they could use it rent-free.

It was approved. They then had approval to acquire the old U.S. Forest Service homes and temporarily met at the old bank. By 2016, the museum, refurbished from the Forest Service homes — priorly moved to the current location — was dedicated.

"We've had offers over the years of places to house the historical society, even in the basement of the Shrine of the Pines. But that wouldn't have been a good place for records because the basement was musty," he said. "We had information stored in different people's houses, like Marie Moore."

"We accumulated a lot of collections of history from the start — and to finally bring it all to one location with our museum — to think about what we were compared to where we are now," he added. "It was all good volunteers to build this up. Even the governor was impressed. She said she's been to a lot of museums, and this was impressive."

Micinski doesn't just preside over the county's historical society, but he makes history fun. He has been known to act out local history, such as staging "The Great Battle of Chase '' where Chase and Baldwin duked it out over the county seat. Micinski also has taken on the role of local legend Andy Horujko, who hiked from Alaska to the tip of Argentina from 1970-1973 to raise awareness of car pollution.

Speaking of hiking, aside from his interest in history, Micinski also loves to hike with his wife Jenny.

"We enjoy hiking. It was cool when the North Country Trail went through the county," he said. "Ludington State Park is another place we like to hike and snow-shoe. We are close to the Pere Marquette River and love to kayak on the river and lakes."

Micinski also loves to travel, and through the years, the Micinski's have visited areas throughout the country, and have gone to countries such as Italy. His favorite place to visit was Iceland.

In his spare time, Micinski also enjoys digging into family history.

"Between local history and family history, when COVID-19 hit, Jenny said I needed to do something other than history," he said. "I used to draw a little, so I would try drawing nature settings with colored pencils like birds, a bobcat, a coyote, deer - mainly animals. I have drawn some family dogs for people. One of Jenny's cousin's collie's passed away and I did a drawing of the dog for her. It made her cry."

Micinski shared some of his favorites. His favorite food is lasagna and pizza.

"My favorite colors are grays and blues," Micinki said, pointing to his gray-toned plaid shirt. "Jenny jokes I have too many plaid shirts, but up in Michigan, I wanted a job where I could wear blue jeans and flannels, and the judge said that was fine. I like comfort clothes."

Micinski's favorite music is rock, and 1960s Rock and Roll.

"I love live music. It was hard with COVID because a lot of live music was canceled. I really appreciated the Folk Fridays the museum has been able to host outdoors," he said.,

When asked if he had words of wisdom to offer readers, Micinski shared how important it was to keep life fresh and try new things, like when he recently went skydiving, which he said was Jenny's idea, and their son also wanted to try it. Micinski went first, jumping from a small place 10,000 feet up in the air, really having to trust the guide knew how to have them safely land.

"Keep your mind active and visit museums. Learn about places. Be willing to try something new," Micinski said. "When I tried the dog sled sprint, I could have fell off and hurt myself, but I had a great time. Expand horizons and try something different. People discover family, like how their ancestors traveled from Europe to America. Were these people more risk-takers than today? They had to discover everything in-person, not through the internet."