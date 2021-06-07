German state vote triumph offers boost to Merkel's party

3 1 of 3 Bernd Von Jutrczenka/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Bernd Von Jutrczenka/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BERLIN (AP) — Final results Monday confirmed a larger-than-expected win for Chancellor Angela Merkel's party in the last German state election before a national vote in September. The outcome offers a boost to Merkel's would-be successor on the center-right, though it was first and foremost a triumph for the popular state governor.

Merkel's Christian Democratic Union won Sunday's election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt with 37.1% of the vote, far ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany with 20.8%. Pre-election polls had pointed to a much narrower outcome, in some cases even a neck-and-neck race. The CDU gained over 7 percentage points compared with the last election five years ago, while Alternative for Germany dropped 3.5 points.