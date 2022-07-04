German leader gathers employers, unions to tackle inflation

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gathered top employer and labor union representatives at his Berlin office on Monday to seek ways of addressing the impact of rising prices while preventing a spiral of inflation in Europe's biggest economy.

The government billed Monday's meeting as the first in a series aimed at finding a broad alliance for solutions as Germany's annual inflation rate stands at 7.6%, close to a half-century high. The head of Germany's central bank was also on the guest list.