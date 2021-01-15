Georgia state senator says she tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — Another Georgia state senator says she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Freddie Powell Sims announced Friday that she had tested positive in an open letter to her constituents in 11 southwest Georgia counties. The Dawson Democrat says her condition is “good” and she is isolating at home after being examined by medical personnel.

The announcement comes days after Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan, a Carrollton Republican, announced he had been infected. Dugan said he tested positive during mandatory testing for lawmakers and legislative staff at the state Capitol.

Both chambers of the state legislature are requiring members and staff to take twice-weekly saliva tests — to try to slow the spread of the virus. Both chambers also require face masks. Mask-wearing had been optional in the state Senate last year — although a number of its members have been sickened by COVID-19.

Sims says she will attempt to perform her legislative duties virtually, urging people to follow safety guidelines and avoid those who aren't following those guidelines.

“We must be vigilant and also learn to protect others in our workspace and home space,” Sims wrote in her letter.

House Speaker David Ralston said this week that multiple members of the state House were isolating or quarantining because of COVID-19 as well.