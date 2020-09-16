Georgia sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia county has closed its sheriff's office to outsiders after the 76-year-old sheriff was infected with COVID-19 and hospitalized.

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports Grady County Sheriff Harry Young tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and checked himself into the hospital in Cairo.

“My back was hurting real bad and I thought that probably was what my problem was,” Young said, saying he’s feeling much better. He expects to be discharged by the end of the week, but will spend more time at home in isolation.

All other sheriff's office employees were tested after Young's diagnosis and found to be negative.

Still, officials closed the office to visitors. Deputies will continue to respond to calls and other business will be handled by phone. Young said deputies were already trying to avoid jailing people, except in the cases of the most serious crimes.

Sheriff's Capt. Daniel Singletary is in charge until Grady returns.