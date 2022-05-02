Georgia sets $1.5B in aid for electric vehicle maker Rivian

ATLANTA (AP) — The state of Georgia and local governments will give Rivian Automotive $1.5 billion of incentives to built a 7,500-job, $5 billion electric vehicle plant east of Atlanta, according to documents the company and state signed Monday.
That would be, by far, the largest incentive package Georgia has ever offered to a company and would be the 15th largest incentive package any American state has ever given a private entity according to Good Jobs First, a group critical of subsidies to private companies.