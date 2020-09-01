Georgia police: Couple 'intended to raise' abducted baby

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — A couple accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old boy at gunpoint from a stroller near Atlanta “intended to raise” the baby as their own and had tried to abduct a separate child earlier that day, authorities said.

Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera-Zuniga confronted Leslie Barrera as she was out with her son Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera on Saturday afternoon, Chamblee police said.

Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga pulled a gun on Barrera and the two managed to wrestle the boy away from her, even after “she fought them tooth and nail,” Assistant Police Chief Mike Beller said at a news conference Monday.

“She took his gun and tried to shoot him with it," Beller said. "She tore his shorts and took his shoe."

The boy was found unharmed about 60 miles (97 kilometers) away in Carroll County and returned home.

The suspects did not appear to know Barrera or Mateo and had attempted to take another child that afternoon, investigators said. Witnesses reported seeing a couple approach a woman carrying a baby, but the woman was able to escape, officials said.

Both suspects were charged with kidnapping, and Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga was also charged with additional counts of aggravated assault and battery. It was not immediately clear whether the two had attorneys who could comment for them.