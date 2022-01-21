Georgia hospitals warn of COVID-19 strain as wave crests

ATLANTA (AP) — The latest surge of COVID-19 may have peaked in Georgia, but hospitals continue to warn of the strain they face from overloaded emergency rooms and inpatient wards, urging people to take precautions despite widespread fatigue with pandemic restrictions.
Six Atlanta-area hospital systems made a joint appeal Thursday for people to be more vigilant about getting vaccinated, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, reflecting a wave that drove hospitalizations to a new peak in metro Atlanta, unlike in the rest of the state so far.