Georgia Senate primaries will set up high-stakes showdown

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker have six challengers between them in Tuesday’s primaries, but the two are already looking ahead to the general election as the GOP tries to take back the seat Warnock won last year, helping Democrats squeak out a congressional majority.
Republicans looking to regain control of the Senate have targeted the Georgia race, with former President Donald Trump throwing his heft behind Walker, a former college football celebrity with huge name recognition. Five candidates hope to get Walker below the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff, however.