Georgia Senate panel advances ban on social media censorship

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state Senate committee has advanced a proposal for the state to prohibit social media platforms from removing or censoring content amid an outcry from conservatives that their political views are being discriminated against, even though a similar Texas law has been put on hold by a federal court.
The Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee voted 6-5 on Tuesday for Senate Bill 393, sending it to the full Senate for more debate. It declares that social media companies that have more than 20 million users in the United States are common carriers and that they can't block people from receiving certain messages based on viewpoints, location, race, ethnicity, religion, political beliefs, gender, sexual orientation or disability.