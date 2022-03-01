Georgia Senate: Require in-person exams for abortion pills JEFF AMY, Associated Press March 1, 2022 Updated: March 1, 2022 4:17 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - People gather for the March for Reproductive Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in downtown Atlanta. A Georgia woman would have to be examined by a physician in person and sign a consent form before she could be prescribed abortion pills under a bill passed Tuesday, March 1, 2022 by the state Senate. Senate Bill 456, which passed 31-22 on a party-line vote, is part of a nationwide push by anti-abortion groups to limit the ability of physicians to prescribe abortion pills by telemedicine. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 State Sen. Bruce Thompson, the sponsor of Senate Bill 456 which would prevent the woman in Georgia from receiving the abortion pill mifepristone through the mail, speaks during a hearing on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Atlanta. The bill would require pregnant women to see a doctor in person before being able to obtain mifepristone, the abortion pill. A doctor would also have to perform an ultrasound.(Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Miguel Martinez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Georgia's Health and Human Services Chairman State Sen Ben Watson speaks in favor of the Senate Bill 456, which would prevent the woman in Georgia from receiving the abortion pill mifepristone through the mail, during a hearing on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Atlanta. The bill would require pregnant women to see a doctor in person before being able to obtain mifepristone, the abortion pill. A doctor would also have to perform an ultrasound.(Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Miguel Martinez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 State Sen. Bruce David Lucas speaks about Senate Bill 456, which would prevent the woman in Georgia from receiving the abortion pill mifepristone through the mail, during a hearing on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Atlanta. The bill would require pregnant women to see a doctor in person before being able to obtain mifepristone, the abortion pill. A doctor would also have to perform an ultrasound. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Miguel Martinez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman would have to be examined by a physician in person and sign a consent form before she could be prescribed abortion pills under a bill passed Tuesday by the state Senate.
Senate Bill 456, which passed 31-22 on a party-line vote, is part of a nationwide push by anti-abortion groups to limit the ability of physicians to prescribe abortion pills by telemedicine. It moves to the House for more debate.