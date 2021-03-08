Georgia House votes to end hands-free violator exception

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House voted Monday to eliminate a loophole that allows some people to avoid citations for violating the state's hands-free cellphone law.

House members voted 119-52 for House Bill 247, which says drivers should not be able to avoid penalties by telling judges they have purchased hands-free devices for their cellphones.

Republican Rep. John Carson of Marietta says that the current provisions, intended to let people out of a first-time offense, are unenforceable.

State law lets first-time violators appear before a judge with proof they bought a phone holder or wireless headphone and escape a fine. Supporters said it’s possible for people to get caught in multiple jurisdictions and get out of multiple fines because different courts can’t keep track.

Georgia first passed its hands-free law in 2018.

Last year, Carson also sought to double fines for using hands-on cellphones while driving in a failed proposal. This year, the bill keeps fines at $50 for a first offense, $100 for a second offense and $150 for a third offense.