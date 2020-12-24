https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Generator-on-truck-hits-damages-Michigan-freeway-15826928.php
Generator on truck hits, damages Michigan freeway overpass
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — An Interstate 94 overpass in southwestern Michigan has been damaged after it was struck by a generator being hauled on a semi-trailer.
Kalamazoo police said the truck and its load was too high for the overpass clearance and hit beams Wednesday beneath the bridge, according to WOOD-TV.
State Transportation inspectors later determined it still was safe for vehicles to use the overpass.
Fuel leaked onto the freeway from the generator.
Kalamazoo is south of Grand Rapids.
View Comments