Gates eyes partnership with South Korea over global health Aug. 16, 2022 Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 4 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shakes hands with Bill Gates before a meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Gates on Tuesday called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic. (Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of15 Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates attends a meeting with South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP) Kim Hong-ji/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates delivers his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP) Kim Hong-ji/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates leaves after delivering his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP) Kim Hong-ji/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, third from left, talks with Bill Gates, second from right, during a meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Gates on Tuesday called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic. (Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap via AP) Show More Show Less
8 of15 Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates is greeted by South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo before their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP) Kim Hong-ji/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates leaves after delivering his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP) Kim Hong-ji/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates talks with South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo during their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP) Kim Hong-ji/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates delivers his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP) Kim Hong-ji/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates shakes hands with South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo during their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP) Kim Hong-ji/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Bill Gates on Tuesday called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic.
Speaking to South Korean lawmakers in Seoul, Gates called for stronger international cooperation, including efforts to develop vaccines that would be effective for a broader range of coronaviruses, to navigate what he described as a “crisis moment” in global health.