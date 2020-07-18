Gas prices up a bit again in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have increased a bit again in New Jersey and around the nation with supply and demand on what analysts call “a roller coaster ride" as consumers react to developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was up two cents to $2.19. Drivers were paying $2.82 a gallon at this time last year.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was up a penny to $2.20 The national average was $2.79 at this time a year ago.

Analysts say the increase in the Garden State came amid a dip in gasoline supplies, crude oil supplies and demand. They said the drop in supplies could send prices higher but “the drop in demand could keep that increase from being as high as it could be."