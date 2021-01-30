Gas prices tick up in NJ, rise around nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices ticked up in New Jersey and increased by a greater amount around the nation at large despite declining demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.55, up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.56 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.42, also up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.49 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say continued high crude oil prices could mean that motorists will keep seeing higher prices at the pump rather than the usual decline during the winter months.