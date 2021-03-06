Gas prices still rising in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to rise in New Jersey and around the nation amid rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.86, up five cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.47 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.75, up six cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.40 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say total domestic gas stocks decreased and demand went up last week, and if those trends continue along with higher crude prices, drivers can expect incremental price increases at the pump this month.