TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose across the nation but dipped in New Jersey amid fears about the possible effect of COVID-19's omicron variant on the economy.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.38, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.42 a gallon a year ago at this time.