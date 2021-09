Fall is here, but instead of taking a seasonal dip, gas prices still reflect summertime levels when demand was higher, according to AAA.

In Michigan, gas prices are up eight cents compared to last week. The big culprit in keeping pump prices high is the price of crude oil, which is above $73 per barrel, according to AAA.

These crude oil prices will contribute to gasoline prices likely remaining elevated this fall, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration.

“Consumers should see the usual autumn relief at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “But factor in that approximately 16% of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico is still shut down because of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas and the concerns about what higher COVID cases could do to the economy, and this uncertainty is helping to keep oil prices elevated.”

Michiganders are now paying an average of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded. The prices are nine cents more than this time last month and $1.07 more than this time last year, WKZO reported.

Drivers are now paying an average of $49 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is about $10 more than when prices were their highest last year, WZZM reported.

The most expensive prices are being seen in Ann Arbor, Metro Detroit and Lansing. The cheapest are in Benton Harbor, Marquette and Flint, per AAA findings.

Today’s national average of $3.18 is four cents more than a month ago and is 99 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.