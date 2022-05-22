Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soar EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press May 22, 2022 Updated: May 22, 2022 10:31 a.m.
1 of21 Residents travel on a motorbike as they flee their home to avoid clashes between armed gangs, in the Croix-des-Mission neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Experts say the scale and duration of gang clashes, the power they are wielding and the amount of territory they control has reached levels not seen before. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 A man shows journalists how his home was set on fire during clashes between armed gangs in the Butte Boyer neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, May 13, 2022. As police try to contain the gang violence, AP journalists visited the Butte Boyer neighborhood, where the smell of charred homes and decaying bodies spread for several blocks. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 A charred jawbone is seen in the debris of home set on fire during clashes between armed gangs in the Butte Boyer neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, May 13, 2022. The United Nations said that civilians are being burned alive and that children as young as 10 are being gang raped. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Jean Claude Celestin recalls how his car was set on fire during clashes between armed gangs in the Butte Boyer neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, May 13, 2022. Gangs are fighting each other and seizing territory in the capital of Port-au-Prince with a new intensity and brutality in a country that many feel is swiftly unraveling as it tries to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 A man walks past charred and abandoned vehicles in La Plaine neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, May 6, 2022. Fighting raged in four districts on the northern side of Port-au-Prince that has surged as increasingly powerful gangs try to control more territory during the political power vacuum left by the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Residents watch as an armored police car is transported on the bed of a trailer, to be used in an anti-gang operation in Croix-des-Missions, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has remained largely quiet amid the escalating gang violence, while Haiti's new police chief pledged in a May 9 news conference to, "continue to track down the criminals." Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 A woman walks past a barricade set up by gang members in Croix-des-Missions, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Gangs have forced schools, businesses and hospitals to close as they raid new neighborhoods, seize control of the main roads connecting the capital to the rest of the country and kidnap victims daily. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Men salvage parts from a charred car that was set on fire during clashes between armed gangs in the Butte Boyer neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, May 13, 2022. Dozens of people, including women and children, have been killed in recent weeks amid new clashes between gangs fighting over territory as their power grows following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Demonstrators march demanding peace and security in La Plaine neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, May 6, 2022. Escalating gang violence has prompted Haitians to organize protests to demand safer neighborhoods. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 FILE - Haiti's new Police Chief Frantz Elbe speaks during a press conference in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 9, 2021. Elbe said on May 9 that dozens of gang members have been arrested and dozens killed in clashes with police since he took over the department in October. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 A police officer patrols a street during an anti-gang operation in Croix-des-Missions, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Haiti's understaffed and under-resourced police department is roughly made up of 11,000 officers for a country of more than 11 million people. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Children take refuge in a converted shelter after being forced to leave their homes due to clashes between armed gangs, in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, April 28, 2022. About 1,700 schools have shuttered amid the spike in gang violence, leaving more than half a million children without an education said the United Nations. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 A woman braids a girl's hair at a school converted into a shelter after they were forced to leave their homes due to clashes between armed gangs, in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, May 12, 2022. UNICEF's representative in Haiti said that one growing concern is the lack of access to basic things like water, food and medicine as people remain trapped in certain areas while gangs continue to fight, noting that malnutrition is on the rise. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 A boy displaced from his Croix-des-Missions home to avoid clashes between armed gangs, takes refuge in a school converted into a shelter in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, April 28, 2022. The ongoing violence and kidnappings have prompted hundreds of Haitians to flee their country, often a deadly move. Dozens of have died at sea in recent months. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — It was about 6 a.m. when Venique Moïse flung open the door of her house and saw dozens of people running — their children in one hand and scant belongings in the other — as gunfire intensified.
Minutes later, she joined the crowd with her three kids and fled their neighborhood in Haiti’s capital as fires burned nearby, collapsing homes where hours later the bodies of nearly 200 men, women and children shot or mutilated with machetes by warring gangs were found alongside skulls and bones of victims set ablaze in late April.
