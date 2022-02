BOSTON (AP) — A member of the violent MS-13 gang has been sentenced to life in prison for racketeering, including his role in the stabbing deaths of two teenagers in the Boston area, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Henri Salvador Gutierrez, 23, a native of El Salvador who entered the U.S. unlawfully in 2014, played a role in the July 2018 stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy in a Lynn park, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement.