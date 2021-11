LONDON (AP) — The life and legacy of Indian independence movement leader Mahatma Gandhi will be commemorated on a British special collectors' coin for the first time, U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak announced Thursday.

The round coin, which features India’s national flower, the lotus, and a famous quote from Gandhi stating “My life is my message," is part of the Royal Mint’s collection to mark the Hindu festival of Diwali.